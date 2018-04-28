 

Man arrested for killing traffic officer in hit and run

2018-04-28 08:44

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for an alleged hit and run incident which resulted in the death of a traffic officer. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

The police in Apel, outside Lebowakgomo, arrested a 28-year-old man for an alleged hit and run incident on Friday afternoon, which resulted in the death of a traffic officer.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, said traffic officer Masedi Mabusela, 48, was on official point duties and had tried to stop a speeding vehicle, but the driver did not comply. He said Mabusela, who was attached to the Tubatse-Fetakgomo Municipality Traffic Station, was hit and the driver of the vehicle drove off.

Ngoepe said Mabusela's partner, who had been at the scene when the incident happened, had immediately given chase, and had pursued the vehicle until Strydkraal, where the driver was arrested and handed over to the police.

"The victim was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention, but he later succumbed to the serious injuries," he said.

Ngoepe said the preliminary investigations suggested that the driver was intoxicated, and a blood test had been taken.

He said the suspect will appear before the local Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of culpable homicide, hit and run and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor.



Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime

