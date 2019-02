"He stabbed her several times and the victim died on the scene. The other girl tried to intervene and the suspect charged at her, stabbing her.

"The second girl managed to flee to a nearby house pleading for help. Upon arrival of the police at the house, the second victim was declared dead," said Mdleleni.

Police are investigating a double murder case.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Cofimvaba Magistrates’ Court on Monday