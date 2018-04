Man arrested for Moses Mabhida Stadium pitch invasion out on bail

Police react to crowd violence during the Nedbank Cup Semi Final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Anesh Debiky, Gallo Images)

The only person arrested for the mass pitch invasion at the Moses Mabhida Stadium during the Nedbank Cup semi-final over the weekend was released from police custody on Wednesday.

Phelelani Jojisa, 34, who is accused of being among soccer fans who trashed the world-renowned stadium, has been charged with pitch invasion and malicious damage to property following the Saturday night clash.

Magistrate Jackie Jonck postponed the matter until May 25. During a press briefing, also on Wednesday, eThekwini Metro Mayor Zandile Gumede said damage that resulted from the incident was estimated at R2.6m.

Fans invaded the pitch following Kaizer Chiefs' 2-0 loss to Free State Stars during a Nedbank Cup semi-final.

Police had to use tear gas and stun grenades to disperse unruly fans who were hurling chairs and beating security officials.

Footage showed one security guard being severely beaten by fans. He has since been discharged from hospital.

The scenes were widely criticised on social media and by all in the sporting community.

Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa and the Premier Soccer League were among those to condemn the behaviour of the soccer fans.

