Man arrested for murder of Cape Town teacher Helga van Wyk

Police have arrested a suspect in the brutal murder of school teacher Helga van Wyk in June, Western Cape police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said on Monday.

"Kindly be advised that this office can confirm that, according to police reports, Durbanville police arrested a 29-year-old man for the murder that took place four months ago at Protea Street in Durbanville," said Majikela.

"He is due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court for murder and attempted murder."

Van Wyk, 62, was a teacher at Hoërskool Monument Park in Kraaifontein.

READ MORE: 'They wouldn't hurt a fly' - bereft family of murdered Cape Town teacher Helga van Wyk

She was stabbed to death in her bed during a robbery at her Durbanville home in June.

Her advocate husband Johann was severely injured in the attack.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said at the time that her body had been found by her son and, according to reports, her 65-year-old husband had driven himself to hospital.

A family member in June described the couple as kind people who "wouldn't hurt a fly".

"They were the kind of people that, if you stood on an insect, you would hear all about it," the family member said.



