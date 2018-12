A 43-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a nine-year-old boy whose bruised body was found in Ekangala in November.

Tshwane East Cluster police commander Major General Andre Wiese applauded officers for working around the clock to arrest the man suspected of murdering the young boy from the township on the outskirts of Pretoria.

According to police spokesperson Constable Connie Moganedi, the victim's body was found in the bushes in Ekangala on November 22. The cause of the death is currently unknown, but multiple injuries and bruises on the victim's face were visible.

Moganedi added that the suspect was linked to the victim's family and was in a relationship with the victim's grandmother.

Wiese further thanked Sergeant Thabiso Ramalatsi for his professionalism and efforts during a very challenging investigation.