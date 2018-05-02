 

Man arrested for murder of Sea Point store manager

2018-05-02 20:18

Mxolisi Mngadi





A man who allegedly murdered the manager of a high-end retail store in Sea Point was arrested, the City of Cape Town's law enforcement department said on Wednesday.

The department's spokesperson Wayne Dyason told News24 that the deceased, who managed a furniture retailer in Diep River, was murdered two weeks ago in his flat in Sea Point.

He said on the day of the murder, a person was seen leaving the deceased's home with the deceased's vehicle.

"Our officers were on patrol and they got an alert that the deceased's stolen vehicle was spotted in the area and they managed to track it down at Spaanschemat River Road in Constantia where they arrested one suspect," said Dyason.

He said the man is expected to appear in court on Thursday morning.

"This was a serious case and a manhunt was even launched before this arrest," he said.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

