Man arrested for murder of wheelchair-bound man in Port Elizabeth

A 30-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a wheelchair-bound man to death in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

The arrest on Friday came after police followed up on information on a man seen walking around the Kuyga area in bloodied clothing, trying to sell a cellphone on the day of the murder on January 10.

Mark John Mullen was confined to a wheelchair after the loss of one leg and on the day of the murder, a friend had left in the early afternoon.

His wife found him lying on the floor in his house in Arlington Street when she got home at about 16:40.

Entrance was gained through the lounge window.

At the time, police said the 66-year-old man's Samsung TV was stolen. An inventory of other items was still being compiled.

Police investigating the murder arrested a man on Friday. He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

- Compiled by Jenni Evans