 

Man arrested for possession of drug-making ingredient worth over R1m

2018-01-02 22:06

Nation Nyoka

(iStock)

Johannesburg – A foreign official was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after 21 bags of an expensive ingredient used in the production of drugs was found in his room at a guest house in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg.

The 43-year-old man was arrested on a charge of possession of an illicit substance after the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Drug Enforcement Unit received a tip-off.

Ephedrine – the ingredient - is a product often used in the production of addictive drugs such as methamphetamine.

EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago said the bags, which weighed one kilogram each, had a total street value of around R1.3m, with one bag valued at about R60 000.

"Information received pointed to the ephedrine being temporarily housed at the identified guest house destined for manufacturing plants," said Kgasago in a statement.

The man is due to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court soon. 

