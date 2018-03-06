 

Man arrested for possession of his mother's skeleton

2018-03-06 19:40

Mxolisi Mngadi

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Polokwane – A 21-year-old Limpopo man has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of his late mother's skeleton, police said on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said police discovered that the suspect sometimes carried his mother's skull in a bag with him when he went to local shopping centres and banks as he believed that it would protect him from "any danger".

He was arrested on Monday by Lebowakgomo police, outside Polokwane, for alleged grave violation which occurred at Dithabaneng village in the Ga-Mphahlele area, said Ngoepe.

"Members of the community noticed him moving around the village carrying a human skull and immediately summoned the police. Upon receiving this report, the police reacted swiftly and on arrival, they found a full human skeleton in the suspect's house and arrested him," said Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said it was alleged that the man started digging at his mother's grave at the local cemetery in December 2017.

She was buried in 2001, he said.

"He finally exhumed her bones in January 2018 and took them home," said Ngoepe.

He said police also found a lot of cattle bones in the same house.

"The real motive behind this incident is still not clear at this stage but police investigations will tell as they are still unfolding."

The suspect will appear before the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court soon on a charge of violation of a gravesite, he added.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cape Town health officials to help spazas give back the polony

2018-03-06 19:19

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Huge flames tear through Johannesburg CBD building
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, March 6 2018-03-06 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 