Man arrested for possession of his mother's skeleton

Polokwane – A 21-year-old Limpopo man has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of his late mother's skeleton, police said on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said police discovered that the suspect sometimes carried his mother's skull in a bag with him when he went to local shopping centres and banks as he believed that it would protect him from "any danger".

He was arrested on Monday by Lebowakgomo police, outside Polokwane, for alleged grave violation which occurred at Dithabaneng village in the Ga-Mphahlele area, said Ngoepe.

"Members of the community noticed him moving around the village carrying a human skull and immediately summoned the police. Upon receiving this report, the police reacted swiftly and on arrival, they found a full human skeleton in the suspect's house and arrested him," said Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said it was alleged that the man started digging at his mother's grave at the local cemetery in December 2017.

She was buried in 2001, he said.

"He finally exhumed her bones in January 2018 and took them home," said Ngoepe.

He said police also found a lot of cattle bones in the same house.

"The real motive behind this incident is still not clear at this stage but police investigations will tell as they are still unfolding."

The suspect will appear before the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court soon on a charge of violation of a gravesite, he added.

