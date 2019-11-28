 

Man arrested for Precious Ramabulana murder, top cops expected to hold briefing

2019-11-28 10:19

Canny Maphanga

Precious Ramabulana (Photo: Facebook/ Precious Ramabulana)

Police arrested a man for the murder of 21-year-old Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"[Police] told us he was in a possession of her SIM card, the object they used to stab her and his clothes [were stained with] Precious' blood," Ramabulana's aunt, Mavis Sitholimela, told News24 on Thursday.

The Capricorn TVET College student, who enrolled in Mokomene, was stabbed 52 times in her rented room.

READ: Student stabbed 52 times in her rented room

News24 previously reported that Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed the 21-year-old had been attacked and "brutally stabbed to death" at around 02:30 on Sunday.

"It is alleged that the deceased was asleep in her rented room at ga-Joel Section in Mokomene when the suspect gained entry through the window and started attacking her. He then stabbed her several times and fled the scene," he said.

Her frantic screams prompted neighbours to call the police. Upon arrival, authorities found her body in a pool of blood and it had several stab wounds. 

The motive behind the attack is not yet known.

Limpopo police were not immediately available for comment.

Police bosses are expected to hold a briefing on the case this morning.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

