An Eastern Cape man has been arrested after allegedly raping his former girlfriend, police said on Saturday.

Msobomvu police arrested the 36-year-old man for allegedly raping his 32-year-old former girlfriend at her home in Phase One, Zizamele Township in Butterworth.

The assailant on Friday visited her home and accused her of having had an affair with another man.

"It is alleged that the suspect started to accost the victim and later raped her," police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.

He said that police quickly traced and arrested the alleged perpetrator after a case was opened.

He will appear in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter