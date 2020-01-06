Man arrested for shooting at cops during murder investigation

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for shooting at police officials while they were investigating a murder in Plessislaer, KwaZulu-Natal, over the weekend.

As part of the investigation, the officers were in Pata, Pietermaritzburg, searching for a suspect wanted for the murder of Menelisi Mnikathi, 42, who had been stabbed in Maqeleni, Imbali.

"He sustained stab wounds to the chest and was declared dead at the scene. The team went to the suspect's house and introduced themselves as police. One of the occupants in the house came out and ran away with a firearm in his hand," police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

She said police chased after him.

"Shots were fired towards the police officers and a shootout [ensued]. The suspect sustained an injury on the leg. He was apprehended and found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with three rounds of ammunition."

He will be charged with attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

"The recovered firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if it was used in the commission of any crime in the country," said KZN police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.



