Cape Town – A man has been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in Sweet Home Farm in December.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the 20-year-old man had allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old man during December 2017 in Sweet Home Farm.

The victim died later in hospital.

Rwexana said the man had been arrested and would appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday, January 29, on a charge of murder.