 

Man arrested for trying to rob Paarl paramedics

2019-06-26 17:17

Jenni Evans

ER24 response vehicle.

ER24 response vehicle. (Supplied)

A 30-year-old man was arrested for trying to rob two ER24 paramedics in Paarl, police and the emergency service said on Wednesday. 

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said two robbers struck while one of the two paramedics had gone into a shop to buy some food on Tuesday night. 

"Moments after his colleague exited the vehicle, two men pulled open the ambulance door and told the paramedic that they were armed and demanded money," said Vermaak. 

"One of the suspects went around the ambulance and opened the other door to go through the medics' personal belongings."

When the two could not find anything they considered worth stealing, they told the paramedic still in the vehicle to go and draw money and buy them something.

The paramedic explained that he was unable to draw money from inside the shop, but in the meantime, an off duty metro ambulance medic recognised the ER24 paramedic.

He asked if everything was alright, and the two trying to rob the paramedics ran away.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo confirmed the incident in Ivanhoe Park, Klein Drakenstein Road in Langvlei, and said that as soon as the common robbery incident was reported to police, a search began. 

"Sterling investigation by members led to the arrest of a 30-year-old suspect, the second suspect is still at large," said Malo. 

READ: 'Barbaric': Two KZN paramedics shot, robbed after fake emergency call

The arrested man will appear in court on Friday. 

Paramedics across the country have been targeted by robbers, with some only going out to certain calls with a police escort.

In KwaZulu-natal last week, two paramedics were lucky to escape alive after a fake maternity emergency call turned into a robbery in Inanda, north of Durban.

Both were shot while fleeing. A cellphone was stolen.

cape town  |  crime
We're a nation that hovers on the borders of the extreme

2019-06-26 16:13

