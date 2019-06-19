Man arrested in connection with 2016 murder of elderly farmer

Murdered farmer Louis Petrus van den Berg and his wife Veronica, who survived the attack. (Supplied)

A man is expected to appear in court in connection with the murder of an elderly Maclear farmer more than two-and-a-half years ago, the Hawks in the Eastern Cape said on Wednesday.

The Serious Organised Crime Investigation team made its first breakthrough in the case when they arrested a 21-year-old suspect in Qumbu last week, said Captain Anelisa Feni.



Louis Petrus van den Berg, 76, was killed on October 26, 2016, after five men visited his farm Rustig, about 8km outside Maclear, under the pretence that they were looking for their missing cow.

A farmworker heard screams and went to investigate.

The five men then chased the worker, caught him and took him to the farm house, where they demanded keys to the safe, police spokesperson Captain Ursula Roelofse said at the time.

After a struggle, which left Van den Berg's wife, Veronica, injured, they gained access to the safe and took several firearms, she added.

Feni said an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones were also taken.

They then tied up the wife and worker before fleeing on foot. The worker managed to untie himself and contacted family members who alerted the police.

The farmer's body was found at the farm’s gate.

Feni said it was believed that an argument had erupted between the farmer and group of men.

"He was attacked with knives and a blunt object, which led to his untimely death."

While four men are still at large, the suspect is expected to appear in the Maclear Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

