 

Man arrested in Joburg for reconnecting electricity for R2k bribe

2019-02-27 09:05

Riaan Grobler

(File Photo)

(File Photo)

A 33-year-old man who is employed by City Power contractor Bvelela Engineering was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for soliciting a bribe of R2 000 from a resident in Kenilworth, south of Johannesburg, City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement. 

The suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where he will be charged for corruption and extortion.

It is alleged that the property's electricity bill is in arrears for about R320 000. The complainant alleged that, two weeks ago, power supply to the property was disconnected and the suspect demanded R2 000 in order for him to reconnect the power supply.

The complainant allegedly told the suspect that she only had R1 000 and she would pay the rest at a later date. The suspected reconnected the electricity supply and collected the R1 000. Since then the suspect has been calling the complainant demanding the R1 000 balance.

The complainant then informed the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) team which set up a sting operation together with the members of the Hawks in terms of section 252A of the Criminal Procedure Act.

"I would like to commend the resident who refused to be part of any corrupt activity and reported the matter to our team which acted swiftly to deal with the matter," Mashaba said. 

"Corruption has no place in this administration and we will work tirelessly, and in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, to ensure that the residents of Johannesburg receive the quality services they deserve.

"I would also like to encourage people to report any fraud and corruption activities through our 24-hour tip-off hotline 0800 002 587 or visit the GFIS offices situated at 48 Ameshoff Street in Braamfontein," Mashaba said. 

