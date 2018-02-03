Man arrested with 4 rhino horns

A 38-year-old man was found in possession of these two sets of Rhino horns at Nkomazi Plaza. (Supplied)

Kaapmuiden – A routine police stop and search at Nkomazi Plaza in Mpumalanga, led to the arrest of a man allegedly trading in rhino horn.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the officers were doing their daily operations when they stopped a sedan being driven by a 38-year-old man.



“They noticed that the man had a cooler box on the passenger seat and upon opening it, they made the discovery [of four rhino horns]” he said.



Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma lauded the members for their alertness and versatility that led to the recovery of the horns.



Zuma mentioned that the poaching of endangered and protected species was one of the problematic crimes in the province and was therefore a priority.

Hlati said the man was expected to appear before the Baberton Magistrate's Court on Monday.

