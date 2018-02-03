 

Man arrested with 4 rhino horns

2018-02-03 16:35

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

A 38-year-old man was found in possession of these two sets of Rhino horns at Nkomazi Plaza. (Supplied)

A 38-year-old man was found in possession of these two sets of Rhino horns at Nkomazi Plaza. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kaapmuiden – A routine police stop and search at Nkomazi Plaza in Mpumalanga, led to the arrest of a man allegedly trading in rhino horn.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the officers were doing their daily operations when they stopped a sedan being driven by a 38-year-old man.

“They noticed that the man had a cooler box on the passenger seat and upon opening it, they made the discovery [of four rhino horns]” he said.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma lauded the members for their alertness and versatility that led to the recovery of the horns.

Zuma mentioned that the poaching of endangered and protected species was one of the problematic crimes in the province and was therefore a priority.

Hlati said the man was expected to appear before the Baberton Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Read more on:    mbombela  |  poaching

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Married cops arrest bank thieves while off duty

2018-02-03 15:21

Inside News24

 
/News
Zuma staying in office is best for 2019 opposition, but not SA - opposition parties
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 09:11 AM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Cape Town 16:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday 3 February 2018-02-03 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 