 

Man attempts to rape mother, allegedly abducts 2-year-old child

2019-04-22 18:24

Sesona Ngqakamba

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

The search for a missing 2-year-old boy is underway in Delportshoop, Northern Cape. 

According to police, the child was reported missing on Saturday after he was allegedly abducted by a man, believed to be in his 30's. This after the man allegedly attempted to rape the child's mother. 

The suspect was later arrested and will be appearing in the Barkly West Magistrate's Court on Monday where he faces a charge of attempted rape, SAPS spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said. 

Tawana said the search for the missing boy started on Saturday when the mother reported the case. He said the police have been searching since then and were following any leads. 

He added that while there have been trousers found along the Vaal River, it was not yet confirmed whether they were that of the child. 

"At this stage we cannot say that it is his outfit. It has been taken for forensic investigation and at this stage we cannot speculate," said Tawana.  

