Man believed to be a Durban doctor killed in apartment fire

One person died in a fire at an apartment block in North Beach, Durban, on Monday morning.

According to an eNCA report, the victim was believed to be a doctor who worked at the nearby Addington Hospital.

Division commander of the eThekwini fire service, Nkulumo Dube, told eNCA from the scene that a second man was rescued from the balcony of the apartment.

The body of the man who died was found in the bathroom of the apartment.

Only one unit on the sixth floor was affected by the fire, Dube said.

The fire reportedly started at around 07:00 and the apartment building was evacuated.

Dube said the South African Police Service (SAPS) was investigating the cause of the fire.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident to News24.

"A 50-year-old man was declared dead at the scene while the other sustained injuries on the right arm shoulder. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

"An inquest docket has been opened for investigation at Durban Central SAPS," Gwala said.

