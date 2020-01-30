 

Man believed to be Amathole municipality union leader shot dead outside home

2020-01-30 21:39
A man believed to be a union leader in the Amathole District Municipality was shot dead outside his home on Wednesday night. 

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the man, 38, arrived at his home in Amalinda at around 20:15 when he was shot.

"According to reports, the man, believed to be an employee of the [Amathole] Municipality in Amalinda, was met by a hail of bullets in his driveway and died at the scene," he added.

The Daily Dispatch identified him as Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) leader Simphiwe Mdingi.

It has been reported he had been critical of suspensions and pay increases in the municipality.

Kinana said the police were investigating the circumstances behind the shooting.

"This office does not want to make any speculations regarding the incident."

No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information about the murder should contact their nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10 111.

- Compiled by Azarrah Karrim

Read more on:    east london  |  crime
