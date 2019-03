Police are investigating the death of a man believed to be an Uber driver who was stabbed to death in his vehicle in Brooklyn, Cape Town on Wednesday evening.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of a taxi driver are being investigated by Maitland police following an incident last night at around 20:35 in Van Riebeeck Street, Brooklyn," said Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut on Thursday.

"The unknown taxi driver was stabbed to death inside his vehicle during an apparent argument with two male suspects who are yet to be arrested."

Any person with information was requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

News24 has seen an image of the man's body lying in a Honda.

Uber has been approached for comment and this story will be updated when the company responds.

More to follow.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter