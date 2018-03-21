 

Man burns to death after car crashes down cliff

2018-03-21 10:25

Correspondent

Cape Town - A man has burnt to death and three others have been left injured after the car they were travelling in crashed down a cliff, the Western Cape traffic department said on Wednesday.

"Allegedly occupants were travelling from Gordon's Bay in the direction of Rooi Els. The driver lost control and went down the cliff. The motor vehicle caught alight," said provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa.

One male passenger burned to death, while the three other occupants were slightly injured.

The accident occurred on the R44 before Kogel Bay at around 02:30.

Police are investigating the crash.

