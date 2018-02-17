 

Man burnt to death in mob justice attack in Limpopo

2018-02-17 11:11

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Burnt out vehicle from mob justice attack in Limpopo. (Pic supplied: SAPS)

Burnt out vehicle from mob justice attack in Limpopo. (Pic supplied: SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police have condemned ongoing mob-justice in the province after a man was burnt to death in his vehicle following an attack near Ga-Mokgotho village in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson lieutenant colonel Moatshe' Ngoepe said the community had received information of a planned business robbery and had lain in wait for the perpetrators.

Ngoepe said a group of community members had then attacked three suspected criminals, before they could allegedly carry out the robbery of a local shop.

He said the three suspects had arrived in two vehicles, but when the community had stopped them, two of the suspects who had been driving a Toyota Bakkie, had managed to flee the scene.

Ngoepe said the community had then torched the vehicles, with one of the suspects still inside.

“The deceased is a 29-year-old man from ga-Mashamothane village, near Burgersfort, but the Forensic investigations are still underway to confirm his identity. His accomplices who fled are unknown,” he said.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemned the continuous acts vigilantism and killings which were still prevalent in some policing clusters in Limpopo, and singled out the Tubatse policing area outside Burgersfort.

“Community members are warned and cautioned to refrain and stop this unbearable behaviour because it continues to destroy the spirit of Community Policing,” said Ledwaba.

Ledwana said vigilantism could not be tolerated and that those involved would be dealt with “mercilessly and without compromise.”

Ngoepe said a case of murder and two counts of malicious damage to property had been opened, but no arrests had been made.

He said anyone with information which could lead to the arrest of those involved in the vigilante attack, should contact the Crime Stop Number 08600 10111, the Crime Line SMS 32211 or their nearest police station.


Read more on:    crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Woman injured in fall from a yacht mast

2018-02-17 09:57

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: #SONA2018 analysis
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Green Point 11:48 AM
Road name: STADIUM EVENT

Cape Town 10:11 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, February 16 2018-02-16 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 