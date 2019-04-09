Man bust trying to sell mortar bomb to undercover cop

A man appeared in court on Monday after he was caught trying to sell a British mortar bomb to an undercover police officer.

The Hawks in Secunda initiated the sting operation after receiving information last week about a suspect trying to sell stolen jewels in Nelspruit.

An urgent operation was launched and on Friday the man was caught in Henshall Street, Nelspruit.

An undercover police officer allegedly approached the 29-year-old suspect. To the officer's surprise, the man also offered him an 80cm British mortar bomb as part of the deal for which he wanted R150 000.

The man was immediately arrested, and the loot confiscated.

The bomb was deactivated and destroyed by the Nelspruit bomb squad. The bomb parts will be used as evidence.

The man is facing charges of possession of an explosive as well as stolen property.

The case was postponed to April 15 for a formal bail application.



