 

Man busted with more than R600 000 in illicit cigarettes

2020-05-19 21:56

Ntwaagae Seleka

A 39-year-old man who was caught allegedly transporting illicit cigarettes and who later reportedly tried to bribe police officers is expected to appear in court soon.

The man was caught on Friday allegedly transporting illicit cigarettes worth R636 800, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.

Makhele said Boithuso police officers, who were on patrol, had noticed a white panel van driving on a gravel road around 11:10.

"The police followed the suspect's vehicle, stopped it and requested a permit from the driver who failed to produce one.

"The driver was then requested to drive to the police station for further interrogation. On the way, he stopped his vehicle and allegedly offered police a R5 000 bribe," claimed Makhele.

The suspect later allegedly increased his offer to R15 000 if the police released him and escorted him to his place of residence to fetch the money.

At the police station, police found eight boxes filled with illicit cigarettes in the panel van.

The man is expected to appear in the Botshabelo Magistrate's Court. He faces charges of bribery and dealing in illicit cigarettes.

His van was confiscated by the police. 

