Man caught on video shoving woman at Spar in Schweizer-Reneke suffers from mental disorder - police

A man who violently shoved a woman at a Spar supermarket in Schweizer-Reneke suffers from mental disorder, the police have said.

In a video, shared on social media, two women and a child can be seen walking down an aisle of the store, when the man dressed in a grey hoodie approaches and pushes one of them. He is then stopped by bystanders and staff.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Amanda Funani, it is believed that the incident happened around 09:33 on Friday.

Funani told News24 that the woman had opened a case of common assault at the Schweizer-Reneke police station.



"After the case was opened, we established that the guy is mentally disturbed and takes medication," Funani said.

Because police do not arrest suspects of common assault, the 33-year-old man was released into his parents' care, Funani said.

The man is expected to appear in the Schweizer Reneke Magistrates Court on Monday.

"The prosecutor will decide on Monday whether to refer him to a psychiatric hospital or not. For now he is under parental guidance," said Funani.

