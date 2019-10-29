 

Man close to murdered Clanwilliam teacher arrested

2019-10-29 12:03

Tammy Petersen

Allison Plaatjies was found dead in her Clanwilliam home. (Facebook/Allison Plaatjies)

Allison Plaatjies was found dead in her Clanwilliam home. (Facebook/Allison Plaatjies)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man understood to be close to a teacher who was found dead in her Clanwilliam home over the weekend has been arrested.

Allison Plaatjies, 26, was stabbed multiple times before she was found dead in her Katjiepiering Street residence on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said on Tuesday that when police arrived at the scene, the woman had already died.

Malo said a 24-year-old man was arrested. He will appear in the local magistrate's court once charged.

News24 understands that there was no sign of forced entry, and that Plaatjies' throat was also slit. Her car was also not parked at home but was later found and booked in as evidence.

ALSO READ: 'I need to know what happened' - Jesse Hess's family celebrate her 19th birthday as murder probe continues

Plaatjies was employed at Sederberg Primary School. She had studied at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Cape Town.

Originally from Swellendam, one mourner on Facebook wrote that the town was in shock.

"We will remember you as loving, always smiling, your jokes… We will miss you, beautiful brown-eyed angel."

Another said seeing her family was heartbreaking.

"How do you comfort when you are just as [heartbroken]?" the woman wrote.

"I can't even lie my head down because I can't sleep. The question without an answer: why? She didn't deserve to die like this."

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Presidency, ANC quiet as storm brews around Mantashe's bribery allegations

2019-10-29 10:55

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to hear testimony on Eskom, The New Age
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kuils River 13:25 PM
Road name: R300 Northbound

Northbound
Bellville 13:18 PM
Road name: La Belle Street Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One player wins R370 000! 2019-10-28 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 