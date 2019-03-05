 

Man convicted of attacking girlfriend with acid, stabbing her to death pleads for leniency

2019-03-05 20:43

Tammy Petersen

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Cape Town taxi driver who knifed his girlfriend to death near the abused women's shelter at which she had been hiding begged the Western Cape High Court for leniency in sentencing on Tuesday.

Simbarashe Dube cried in the witness stand when he testified four months after his conviction for the brutal stabbing of Nikita Lewis.

He was convicted in December for the murder of his ex-girlfriend who had been living at a Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children in Manenberg after he threw acid in her face when she refused to move in with him.

Dube, a Zimbabwean national, stabbed Lewis in a shop near the shelter two months after the acid attack.

One of the shelter residents testified that Lewis had tried to fight Dube off as he sat on top of her. He told her "you made me do this" as he attacked her and injured the women who were with her.

The mother of one sustained more than 30 stab wounds.

'I don't know what came into me'

Dube was also convicted of the serious assault of Lewis' mother and grandmother in their Kensington home and burglary for entering the house without their knowledge.

During his testimony on Tuesday, Dube maintained that he did not remember what had happened that day. He nevertheless insisted he was sorry for what he had done.

"I am not fit to stand here and look in the eyes of Nikita's relatives. It's a great loss that happened at my hands," he told Acting Judge Melanie Holderness.

"She is a woman I really loved with all my heart, but I don't know what came into me. If I could turn back the hands of time, I would [bring] her back."

He pleaded with Lewis' family to forgive him.

"Her death is hounding me and will haunt me for the rest of my life. It also pains me that I orphaned her child."

Testimony from son

A tearful Dube said he wanted to be handed a fair sentence and to be allowed to prove he could change. He promised to "try to be good to society".

He said he loved Lewis' son just as much as he had loved her.

Dube was asked about an incident where the boy told social workers that he had assaulted his mother while he was with them in the car one day. The child had retaliated by hitting Dube on the head with a cooldrink bottle.

The convicted murderer claimed to have had no recollection of the incident.

"Maybe I was being playful with her and the child thought I was being abusive," he told the judge.

Proceedings continue on Wednesday.

Read more on:    cape town  |  abuse  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SIU, Eastern Cape health interdict R39m in alleged fraudulent payments to advocate

40 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Justice Denied: 13 years for a rape he didn't commit
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, March 5 4 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 