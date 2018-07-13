 

PICS: Man critical after car veers off Cape Town cliff

2018-07-13 11:07

Tammy Petersen

A man is in a critical condition after his car veered off a cliff in Cape Town on Friday.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the vehicle rolled off Victoria Road in Camps Bay.

The man has been taken to hospital.

Dyason said there had only been one occupant in the car and that he was unresponsive but breathing.

READ: "I was trapped in a car hanging over a cliff" – panic after crash on R44

He could not give the exact time of the incident because there were no witnesses.

A motorist who had driven past, spotted the vehicle and called authorities, Dyason said.

accident
A car veered off a cliff in Camps Bay on Friday. (Supplied, City of Cape Town)
accident
(Supplied, City of Cape Town)

