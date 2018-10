What To Read Next

A man is in critical condition after he was pulled under a train at the Salt River train station in the Western Cape on Monday morning.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, when paramedics arrived at the scene they found the man lying next to the tracks.

"Assessment showed that the man had sustained a significant head injury and was in a critical condition," Meiring said.

READ: Mystery surrounds Cape Town man's fall from moving train

He said the man was treated and provided with life support intervention before being transported to Groote Schuur Hospital for treatment.

Meiring added that authorities were on the scene for further investigation.