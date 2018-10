What To Read Next

A paper and glue factory in Kya Sands has been engulfed by flames in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Emergency services on the scene spent around four hours trying to contain it. Watch. WATCH

Response vehicle on the scene where a man was crushed to deat at a Joburg factory. (Supplied)

A factory, 30, worker was crushed to death at his workplace in Springs on Wednesday.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the man got caught in machinery and was crushed from the waist up in the late afternoon.

"The patient was assessed on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and found to have no signs of life," Herbst said.

The man was declared dead on the scene.

According to Herbst, the incident was being investigated.



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter