Man defrauding people using premier's name sentenced

Mahikeng – A North West man, who defrauded unsuspecting people by impersonating a premier, has been sentenced to five years in prison, wholly suspended, by the Mahikeng Regional Court on Wednesday.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks), Thato Hangari (26) was arrested in Kuruman in the Northern Cape on Christmas Eve of 2016.

Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso told News24 that the man was later released on R1 000 bail.

Hangari admitted to contacting numerous high-profile individuals, and soliciting money from them while acting as North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

He also defrauded the head of security at the provincial legislature of R3 500, before pouncing on more victims.

Major General Linda Mbana, the provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, welcomed the sentence and warned those engaging in fraudulent activities that they would be bought to book.

