Man dies, 4 people injured in Gauteng 'land invasion' confrontation

One man died and four protesters were injured in a confrontation during an apparent "land invasion" and protest on the R21 that runs between the OR Tambo International Airport and Pretoria on Sunday, Gauteng police said.

"Police are investigating the circumstances that led to four protesters being injured and taken to hospital, following an alleged protest and land invasion incident at L&J informal settlement where residents allegedly blockaded the road and occupied the land illegally," said spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela.

He said protesters were also alleged to have thrown stones at police.

"Meanwhile, police are also investigating the death of a 25-year-old man who reportedly succumbed to injuries following the same incident," said Makhubela.



He said it was not clear how he had died, but he was found being put into an ambulance and had an injury to his chest.

Cars were also damaged, and one truck was burnt.

He said further claims relating to the incident would be investigated and only commented on afterwards.



"Land invasions" are considered to be attempts to settle on vacant land without authorisation by the land owner.



Hearings are currently underway by Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee to establish whether the Constitution should be amended to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.



MAP: See location of land hearings near you

Ekhurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said from 16:15 they received reports that part of the R21 near the Olfantsfontein offramp in the direction of Pretoria was blocked.



"People who were attempting to drive towards the northern direction, that is towards Pretoria, their vehicles were stoned at by people who reside along that road," said Mokheseng.

The police, Gauteng traffic police and EMPD cleared the debris off the road and it was reopened.



There was still some congestion by late afternoon due to the back up caused by the debris put on the road.

Police were monitoring.



