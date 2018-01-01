 

Man dies, 8-year-old hospitalised in dinghy accident

2018-01-01 10:19

Angelique Serrao

ER24 (Picture: Supplied)

Durban - A dinghy capsizing in the ocean near the Umkomaas River Mouth in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday afternoon led to the death of a 32-year-old man. 

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said an eight-year-old boy was also hospitalised in the accident. 

Paramedics arrived on the scene after they were called by members of the community who witnessed the dinghy capsize. The child was rescued by a man from the nearby boat and brought to the shore.

Meiring said paramedics assessed and treated the boy before he was transported to a nearby hospital.

"ER24 paramedics, lifeguards and members of the community began to search the waters for the missing man. After a short time, the man’s body was found a few metres away from the shore," Meiring said. 

After 45 minutes of CPR the man was declared dead. 

It is believed the man and boy had been on the dinghy on the Umkomaas River when the boat was swept out into the ocean, causing it to capsize.


