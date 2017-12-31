 

Man dies after boat capsizes in St Francis Bay

2017-12-31 21:46

Angelique Serrao

Johannesburg - A 50-year-old man died after a small boat carrying a family of six and a dog capsized in St Francis Bay on Sunday. 

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) the man, who was on board the boat, named the Blue Dolphin, was believed to be a local.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the small boat, despite the calm seas, may have been capsized by a wave. 

The NSRI was alerted to the accident just before 08:00 on Sunday. Rescuers and a doctor arrived to find the boat washed up on rocks.

A private boat, named Juwana, had in the meantime picked up the man, his son and two grandchildren, as well as a Yorkie dog. 

His wife and her daughter had managed to swim to the rocks where members of the public found them and brought them to the harbour. 

Despite CPR being performed on the man, all efforts to resuscitate him had failed and he was declared dead. 

Lambinon said the remaining family members were treated for shock as well as for several cuts and bruises. 

Read more on:    accidents

