Man dies after crashing bakkie through Joburg home's wall and into swimming pool

A man died after he crashed through a wall and into a swimming pool in Westcliff, Johannesburg. (Supplied: ER24)

A man has died after crashing through a wall and into a swimming pool of a house in Westcliff, Johannesburg.

ER24 said the accident happened early on Friday morning.

"ER24 paramedics, along with the City of Johannesburg EMS and SAPS search and rescue, arrived on the scene at 06h25 to find a bakkie in a swimming pool in a residence. The body of a man was found lying inside the vehicle," ER24's Russel Meiring said in a statement.

The man was "believed to be in his 30s", said Meiring.

Police search and rescue officers extricated him from the vehicle.

He had sustained a head injury and was "declared dead by another service", added Meiring.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are not known.

- Compiled by Sheldon Morais