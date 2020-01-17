 

Man dies after four swimmers experience difficulties at Tinley Manor Beach in KZN

2020-01-17 22:56
One swimmer died at Tinley Manor Beach on Friday. (Supplied, Netcare 911)

One person died after four swimmers got into difficulties in the surf on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Friday, Netcare 911 has confirmed.

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics had responded to reports of a mass drowning at Tinley Manor Beach, where reports from the scene indicated four bathers, all adult men, had got into difficulties while swimming.

"Three of the four men were rescued by lifeguards while a fourth had disappeared under the water. The patient was rescued by lifeguards who pulled the man onto the shore.

"After noticing the patient was unresponsive and not breathing, lifeguards began CPR," Herbst added.

When the medics arrived, an "extensive attempt to revive" the swimmer was made.

He was, however, declared dead at the scene.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

