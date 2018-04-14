Man dies after goods train drags car 60 metres

A man died when his vehicle was struck by a goods train in Etete, KwaZulu-Natal (pics - IPSS)

A man was killed when his vehicle was struck by a goods train at a railway crossing in Durban on Saturday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst said the accident had occurred at the Etete railway crossing just before 07:00.

"The light motor vehicle, which belonged to and was driven by an elderly Indian male, was dragged for approximately 60 metres before the train could come to a stop," he said.

"Unfortunately, he sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of IPSS paramedics."

Herbst said in a separate incident, the driver of a heavy goods vehicle lost control of his vehicle on the N2 North bound lane before Mandeni on Saturday morning at around 03:00.

He said the truck had plummeted down an 80 metres embankment before landing on its roof in dense vegetation.

The driver sustained critical injuries and was severely entrapped within the cab of the truck.

"The passenger was fortunate to escape with minor injuries. After the collision the passenger managed to climb the steep embankment and walked approximately 4km to the toll gate to call for emergency assistance," he said.

Herbst said rescuers had to cut down trees and thick vegetation before the they could get to the truck.

"While under the care of IPSS advanced life support paramedics, rescuers took three hours before the driver was freed from the wreckage using the jaws of life," he said.



Both patients were transported to hospital by IPSS Medical Rescue.