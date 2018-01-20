 

Man dies as bakkie crashes through fence in Benoni

2018-01-20 16:29

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

A bakkie crashed through a fence in Benoni. (Supplied, ER24)

Johannesburg – A man, believed to be in his 20s, was killed when his bakkie crashed through a fence and into a tree near the 11th and Protea Road intersection in Northmead, Benoni, on Saturday morning.

ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring, said paramedics arrived on the scene to find the bakkie lying on its side against a residence fence.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the body of a man lying trapped inside the bakkie,” he said.

Meiring said paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained several injuries and showed no signs of life.

“Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” he said.

Meiring said the exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

