A 29-year-old man has died, while two other people have been transported to hospital following a drowning incident at Wolfgat Nature Reserve on Wednesday.

"Despite extensive efforts by paramedics to resuscitate the 29-year-old man, sadly he has been declared deceased on the scene.

"The 13-year-old female, believed to be a disabled person, and the man aged in his 30's were transported to hospital by EMS ambulance in serious but stable conditions suffering non-fatal drowning symptoms," National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) Craig Lambinon said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lifeguards at Monwabisi Beach were alerted to the incident by members of the public and requested medical assistance from Cape Town Water Rescue Network upon arrival.

It is believed that the 29-year-old male died while attempting to save the teen. The other male attempted to assist and got into difficulty.

"According to reports, an unidentified man went into the surf and was able to assist them from the water but he had left the scene before his details could be obtained," Lambinon explained.

The body of the deceased man has since been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

