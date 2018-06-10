 

Man dismembered after falling from vehicle, struck by others

2018-06-10 22:02
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man was decapitated after he was believed to have fallen off a vehicle and struck by a number of other cars on the N2, north of Durban, before paramedics arrived on Sunday evening.

Crisis Medical paramedics said a man believe to be 30 years old was declared dead by paramedics earlier on Sunday.

"Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway near the Kwamashu Highway interchange for reports of a pedestrian vehicle collision," Crisis Medical said in a statement.

On arrival, Crisis Medical paramedics found the “severely dismembered remains” of a man in the centre median of the highway.

Reports suggested the man fell from a moving vehicle before being struck several times by passing motorists.

Police were on the scene and would investigate the circumstances leading to the man’s death.

Read more on:    accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA wants Scopa probe into alleged Mkhize kickback

2018-06-10 20:28

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Defiant Zuma issues stark warning to critics
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 19:58 PM
Road name: N7

Cape Town 11:58 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 9 2018-06-09 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 