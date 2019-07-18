Man dropping off niece at school arrested for allegedly being five times over legal alcohol limit

A 34-year-old man, who was allegedly five times over the legal alcohol limit, was arrested while dropping off his niece at school on Thursday morning.

"34 yr old male, +-8h15am while en route to drop his niece at school (allegedly) using a LMV in Modderfontein," the Gauteng Traffic Police tweeted on Thursday.

The breathalyser showed the man testing 1.39mg, while the legal alcohol limit is 0.24mg per 1 000ml.



Gauteng Department of Community Safety director of communications Ofentse Morwane confirmed to News24 the man was arrested for alleged drunken driving on Thursday morning and detained at Sandringham police station.

"Speeding is one of the major contributors to road fatalities in the province and our law enforcement agencies will continue to deal with those who disregard the rules of the road," Morwane said.

News24 reached out to Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago for comment. It will be added once received.