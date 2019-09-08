Man drowns after falling in Vaal Dam

A man believed to be in his 40s drowned in the Vaal Dam on Sunday. (ER24)

A man was declared dead on Sunday after drowning in the Vaal Dam, paramedics said.

ER24 responded to the scene in Deneysville at 10:00 after bystanders witnessed the man, believed to be in his 40s, falling in the dam, spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

"On arrival, medics found the man lying on the banks surrounded by members of the community," he said.

"Medics assessed the man and found that he showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.'

Authorities were on scene for further investigations.