Man drowns at Kleinmond beach after trying to rescue woman caught in current

A man has drowned at a Kleinmond beach after trying to save a woman caught in its current, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

"A 27-year-old man, from Eerste River…reportedly got into difficulty in the surf after launching into the surf to attempt to rescue a female who was caught in rip currents… Once in the surf, he got into difficulty himself," the NSRI said in a statement.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon at Palmiet Beach.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, lifeguards from an adjacent beach had already pulled the man from the water and were trying to resuscitate him.

These efforts continued but were ultimately unsuccessful, with the man declared dead on the scene.

"The female reportedly reached the beach and she was not injured," the statement said.

A police inquest docket has been opened.

Earlier this week, a man drowned at Betty's Bay on New Year's Day despite the efforts of a Good Samaritan, doctors and the NSRI to save him.

The 20-year-old man from Strand had been swimming at the main beach on Wednesday afternoon when he was apparently swept out to sea by rip currents, the NSRI said.