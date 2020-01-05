 

Man drowns at Kleinmond beach after trying to rescue woman caught in current

2020-01-05 20:23
(File, NSRI)

(File, NSRI)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man has drowned at a Kleinmond beach after trying to save a woman caught in its current, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

"A 27-year-old man, from Eerste River…reportedly got into difficulty in the surf after launching into the surf to attempt to rescue a female who was caught in rip currents… Once in the surf, he got into difficulty himself," the NSRI said in a statement.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon at Palmiet Beach.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, lifeguards from an adjacent beach had already pulled the man from the water and were trying to resuscitate him.

READ: Man drowns at Betty's Bay beach on New Year's Day

These efforts continued but were ultimately unsuccessful, with the man declared dead on the scene.

"The female reportedly reached the beach and she was not injured," the statement said.

A police inquest docket has been opened.

Earlier this week, a man drowned at Betty's Bay on New Year's Day despite the efforts of a Good Samaritan, doctors and the NSRI to save him.

The 20-year-old man from Strand had been swimming at the main beach on Wednesday afternoon when he was apparently swept out to sea by rip currents, the NSRI said.

Read more on:    cape town  |  drownings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Countdown to 2019 Matric results: Sign up to be notified the moment your results become available

2019-12-31 05:29

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | ICYMI: Cape Town Street Parade in 60 seconds
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Eerste River 13:21 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Somerset West 13:20 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Saturday's results 2020-01-04 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 