 

Man drowns during paddle at Marina Da Gama

2018-01-06 16:00

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Strandfontein – A 74-year-old man’s body was recovered on Saturday morning after he failed to return home from a paddle to a neighbour’s house in Marina Da Gama in Cape Town on Friday evening.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said concerned family members had contacted the Strandfontein NSRI and asked for assistance after the man failed to return from a paddle.

“It is suspected that he had paddled to another residence on the marina earlier in the day and when the family arrived home in the early evening he was not at home. He was not at the other residence and the canoe he had been paddling on was also not found, raising concerns that he may be missing on the Marina,” he said.

Lambinon said the local neighbourhood watch, friends and family and a large community effort had started a search along with the police, NSRI members from Standfontein, Simonstown and Kommetjie, and members of the Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services.

He said an extensive search had resulted in the canoe being found during the early hours of the morning. It appeared to have washed ashore, raising concerns that the man was missing in the marina.

Lambinon said this had raised concerns and the search continued for the missing man, but the search was suspended when no signs of him were found.

Lambinon said the search resumed at 07:30 on Saturday morning, with the assistance of the police dive unit and a police helicopter supported by the fire and rescue services dive unit and the NSRI Strandfontein.

He said the canoe had been found on Friday afternoon by a resident, who had recovered the canoe to his yard, thinking it had been abandoned or washed off a nearby yard.

“Sadly, during the search, the body of the man was located and recovered by police divers and the body will be taken into the care of the forensic pathology services,” he said.

Lambinon said police had opened an inquest docket.

“All emergency services teams on the scene have expressed condolences to family and friends and the huge public and community support and assistance is commended,” he said.

 

Read more on:    nsri  |  cape town  |  drownings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nzimande on free higher education: 'Where is the money going to come from?'

2018-01-06 14:48

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Class of 2017 achieves a 75.1% pass rate
 

The Grand Tour is back - and we LOVE IT!

WATCH this awesome highlights montage from The Grand Tour season 2...

 
 

You won't want to miss...

This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world
WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 10:38 AM
Road name: CONGESTION

Cape Town 01:34 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 6 2018-01-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 