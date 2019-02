The man who was electrocuted while on the top of a train. (Supplied)

*Image may affect sensitive readers

A Durban man is lucky to be alive after climbing on top of a train and coming into contact with the main overhead cable on Tuesday morning.

Onlookers watched helplessly in Shallcross, Durban as the man, who is yet to be identified, climbed to the top. He was critically injured.

It is believed that he is in his 30s.

"Paramedics responded to Shallcross where a man on top of a train had suffered an electrocution after touching the electrical cables above the train. He was taken to hospital with critical but stable injuries," EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said.

A graphic video circulating on social media shows sparks of electricity emanating from the victim before his body begins smoking.

Speaking to News24, Prasa spokesperson Zama Nomnganga said it was still unclear what the man was doing.

"Authorities are investigating."

Nomnganga said the man was lucky to be alive.

"He would have had to climb the ladder meant for maintenance work only. We urge passengers to refrain from going to restricted parts of trains."

He added that the incident caused massive delays.

The injured man. (Supplied)

