 

Man escorted out of Stellenbosch University library for 'masturbating' cleared of wrongdoing

2019-11-01 17:38

Canny Maphanga

A man has been cleared of allegedly masturbating in a Stellenbosch University library. (Screengrab, video supplied)

The man escorted out of Stellenbosch University's library for allegedly masturbating has been cleared of any wrongdoing after he submitted documentation to the institution denying any inappropriate behaviour.

"The man in a social media video seemingly committing an inappropriate act in the Stellenbosch University (SU) library on October 29, 2019, has submitted a sworn statement, supported by a medical certificate, denying any inappropriate behaviour.

"An examination by a doctor at SU campus' health services confirmed the diagnosis which is consistent with his account of events," university spokesperson Susan van der Merwe said in a statement on Friday. No further details were given. 

In October, News24 reported that the man was captured on video allegedly masturbating under a study desk.

The clip, posted by a Stellenbosch student, showed the man sitting with papers spread on the desk in front of him and his right hand moving under the furniture, News24 reported.

Another clip shows him with his hands behind his back being escorted out of the library by campus security guards.

Following the incident, counselling was provided to affected students, and the institution's security and equality units undertook to investigate the incident.

A case of public indecency was not reported with the Stellenbosch police at the time.

