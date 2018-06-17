 

Man fatally shot, woman injured in Komatipoort farm attack

2018-06-17 20:07

Mxolisi Mngadi

(iStock)

(iStock)

A man has been shot dead while a woman was shot and injured in a farm attack at Komatipoort in Mpumalanga on Sunday, police said.

The man was shot once and the woman several times, said Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.

"The man was certified dead at the scene by paramedics whilst the woman was rushed to hospital," said Bhembe.

Bhembe said it was alleged that three men, who wore balaclavas, attacked the farm at about 08:30.

"It is alleged that the trio gained entry onto the farm by firstly attacking and restraining a security guard whose hands and feet were tied," he said.

He said they then ordered the man, who was outside, to go into the house where they tied his hands and feet.

They did the same to the woman when they found her in the house, Bhembe said.

"Suddenly shots were fired and both victims were hit," he said.

He said the woman's son was awakened by the sound of gunfire and went to investigate, in the process disturbing the attackers.

"They then fled the scene, taking the deceased's cellphone with them. Police are investigating a farm attack murder and attempted murder," he said.

No arrest has been made yet, added Bhembe.

Police appealed to anyone who may assist in tracing the suspects to contact Captain Luiwe Stander on 082 449 0242 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

mbombela  |  crime

The dying hours of Ramadan: Malmesbury mosque buries murdered worshippers
