 

Man followed from bank, robbed and then shot dead

2019-07-29 20:39

Alex Mitchley

(File, News24)

Police have launched a manhunt for three suspects after a man who had just withdrawn money from a bank was followed, then robbed and murdered in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria.

Police spokesperson Captain Matthews Nkoadi said the 47-year-old victim had withdrawn R40 000 from a bank at the Ga-Rankuwa Shopping Complex in Zone 4 on Friday and was subsequently followed by three men driving a white Volvo sedan.

The suspects later robbed the victim before shooting and killing him.

Nkoadi said this was a worrying trend that had emerged in Ga-Rankuwa and surrounds where people are followed from the bank and then robbed.

This type of crime with the same modus operandi had taken place several times in the past month, he said.

"The police in Tshwane District have noted with concern the recent increase in bank-following robberies, where unsuspecting victims are followed from banks after withdrawing large sums of money," Nkoadi said.

The suspects are still at large.

Read more on:    ga-rankuwa  |  tshwane  |  theft  |  robbery  |  murder  |  crime
