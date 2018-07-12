 

Man found dead in garden: Family hire private investigator

2018-07-12 15:33

Michelle Nortje

Ronald Moreland and wife Lize. (Photo: Supplied)

Ronald Moreland and wife Lize. (Photo: Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ronald Moreland’s wife found his bloodied body in the garden of their home in a Pretoria security complex last week.

His family believe he was murdered. But according to police spokesperson Captain Johannes Maheso, the case cannot officially be called a murder investigation just yet.

"The police are trying to understand the precise circumstances around his death," he told YOU, adding that they are waiting on the results of his post mortem.

"An investigation with the Boschkop police station has been opened. The case is being investigated but at this stage it isn't being treated as a murder investigation."

Ronald's stepdaughter, Larochelle Nel (23), confirmed to YOU that the family has hired a private investigator to look into the 47-year-old’s horrific death. 

Ronald's wife of 18 years, Lize, found his lifeless body in the garden of their home in Christopher’s Place in Olympus at about 17:45 on Monday 2 July.  

“My dad was lying face down in the grass when my mom found him,” Larochelle told YOU last week. “There was blood everywhere. Cable ties had been fastened around his neck.”

“There was a blood trail from the porch to the lawn,” she said. “They must’ve dragged him out onto the lawn.”

Nothing had been stolen from their home.

“Nothing makes sense. We have no answers,” Larochelle said.

Ronald leaves behind Lize, Larochelle and his stepson, Martin (25).

Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mandela letters: New collection shows prison writing highlighting pain of family separation

2018-07-12 15:26

Inside News24

 

/News
VIDEO: Look inside the gutted Gugulethu fire station protesters set alight
 

10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!

These common human foods are potentially deadly for your pet!

 

Paws

Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome
The World of Dogs & Cats Pet Expo in Joburg is back!
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday July 11 2018-07-11 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 