Man found dead in garden: Family hire private investigator

Ronald Moreland’s wife found his bloodied body in the garden of their home in a Pretoria security complex last week.

His family believe he was murdered. But according to police spokesperson Captain Johannes Maheso, the case cannot officially be called a murder investigation just yet.

"The police are trying to understand the precise circumstances around his death," he told YOU, adding that they are waiting on the results of his post mortem.

"An investigation with the Boschkop police station has been opened. The case is being investigated but at this stage it isn't being treated as a murder investigation."

Ronald's stepdaughter, Larochelle Nel (23), confirmed to YOU that the family has hired a private investigator to look into the 47-year-old’s horrific death.

Ronald's wife of 18 years, Lize, found his lifeless body in the garden of their home in Christopher’s Place in Olympus at about 17:45 on Monday 2 July.

“My dad was lying face down in the grass when my mom found him,” Larochelle told YOU last week. “There was blood everywhere. Cable ties had been fastened around his neck.”

“There was a blood trail from the porch to the lawn,” she said. “They must’ve dragged him out onto the lawn.”

Nothing had been stolen from their home.

“Nothing makes sense. We have no answers,” Larochelle said.

Ronald leaves behind Lize, Larochelle and his stepson, Martin (25).